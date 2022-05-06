Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.66. 183,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,921. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $448.54 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $479.41 and a 200-day moving average of $494.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

