Truist Financial Increases Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $94.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.56.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $76,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Lantheus in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lantheus by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.