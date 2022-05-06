TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

TMDX traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 523,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,782. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.79. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $9,592.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $1,452,569.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,016 shares of company stock worth $1,643,354. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 475.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

