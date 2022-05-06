TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $12.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $12.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter.

TTE has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $53.74. 2,775,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,826. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 52.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 219.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 50,693 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

