TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$141.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.15. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $95.32 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

