Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.68% and a negative return on equity of 195.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 42,090 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130,102 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

