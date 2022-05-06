Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.41.
Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.68% and a negative return on equity of 195.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timber Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.