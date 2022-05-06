Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Thryv stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 477,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. Thryv has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210,560 shares of company stock worth $64,315,435. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Thryv by 15.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

