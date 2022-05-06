Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Thryv stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. 477,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. Thryv has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210,560 shares of company stock worth $64,315,435. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
