The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Reduced by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.01. 1,485,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,280. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.08. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $7,389,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,175 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.