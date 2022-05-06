The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

The RMR Group stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

