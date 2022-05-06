The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $91.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.
JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Joint stock traded down $11.57 on Friday, hitting $16.46. 224,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,123. Joint has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $238.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.
Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Joint (Get Rating)
The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.
