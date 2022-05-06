The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives $91.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Joint alerts:

In related news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton purchased 1,515 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Joint by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Joint by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Joint by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Joint stock traded down $11.57 on Friday, hitting $16.46. 224,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,123. Joint has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $238.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.