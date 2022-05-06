The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) CEO Sells $3,435,305.70 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $876,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.