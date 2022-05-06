Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.

NYSE TEVA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,228. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.47%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.14.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.