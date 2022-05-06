Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40-16.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.85 billion.
NYSE TEVA traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,228. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.73.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 23.47%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
