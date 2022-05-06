Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $665-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.32 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.56. 364,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.74 and its 200-day moving average is $161.32. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.