TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to C$36.00

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.67.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at C$26.99 on Monday. TELUS International has a one year low of C$26.75 and a one year high of C$49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

