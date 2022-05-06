Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.41.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$52.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$28.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.46. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.84 and a 1 year high of C$56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.