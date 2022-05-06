TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total transaction of $16,074,004.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,065 shares of company stock worth $141,841,002 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $116.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,334.93. 2,152,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,247. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,230.05 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,623.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,762.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

