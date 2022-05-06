System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Sells $1,082,507.23 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of System1 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,082,507.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,777,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,696,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannae Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 350,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36.

Shares of SST stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. System1, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in System1 stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1, Inc. ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,181,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,407,000. System1 accounts for about 12.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cannae Holdings Inc. owned about 31.92% of System1 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SST shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of System1 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About System1 (Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.