Synectics (LON:SNX) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.39) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.87. The company has a market cap of £19.84 million and a PE ratio of -39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Synectics has a 12-month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.75).

Get Synectics alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.