Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Synaptics from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.43.

Synaptics stock opened at $160.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.75. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $114.05 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Synaptics by 716.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

