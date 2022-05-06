Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Synaptics stock traded down $10.57 on Thursday, reaching $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.75. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

