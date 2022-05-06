Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.
Synaptics stock traded down $10.57 on Thursday, reaching $160.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.75. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.43.
Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
