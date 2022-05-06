Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives GBX 376.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.71).

A number of research firms recently commented on SDRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 265 ($3.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.18) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Tuesday.

LON:SDRY traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 147.80 ($1.85). 684,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,649. The company has a market capitalization of £121.39 million and a P/E ratio of -6.66. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 165.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.29.

In other news, insider Alastair Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,612.12). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,090.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

