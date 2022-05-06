Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Raised to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $771.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. Sundial Growers has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 19.1% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 224,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Sundial Growers by 33.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

