Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 47,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,516. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.
Summit Materials Company Profile
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
