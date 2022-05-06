Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SUM traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.68. 47,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,516. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81. Summit Materials has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at $1,831,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,316 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

