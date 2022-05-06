STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. STORE Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $2.20-2.23 EPS.

STOR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 154.00%.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

