SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. Loop Capital cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,547,420 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,948 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after acquiring an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 10.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 971,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,464,000 after acquiring an additional 89,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.