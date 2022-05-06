Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 300,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,293. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.