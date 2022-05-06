SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 530.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,613 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.07. 5,971,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,494. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

