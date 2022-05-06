Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $23,363.43 and approximately $81.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

SPRKL is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

