Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

