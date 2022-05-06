Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.88.
Southwest Airlines stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
