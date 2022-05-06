Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Down 6.1%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 53,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 208,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33.
Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SSV)
