Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.

SHC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sotera Health by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sotera Health by 461.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Sotera Health by 294.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.