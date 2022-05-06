Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.09

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.09 and last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 824831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,776,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,408,000.

About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

