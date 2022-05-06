Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $83.09

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.09 and last traded at $83.66, with a volume of 824831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,204,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,031,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,598,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,776,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,408,000.
About Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
