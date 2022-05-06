Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 364,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,865. The firm has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

