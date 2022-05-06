Society Pass Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:SOPA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 9th

Society Pass’ (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 9th. Society Pass had issued 2,888,889 shares in its IPO on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,001 based on an initial share price of $9.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Society Pass in a report on Friday, April 1st.

SOPA opened at $1.94 on Friday. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Society Pass during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

