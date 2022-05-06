Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.78.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.21. The stock had a trading volume of 61,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $197.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.05.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.63. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

