Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,713 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.15. 37,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.