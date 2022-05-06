Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Announces Earnings Results

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,962. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Skillz alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,416,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,858,000 after buying an additional 96,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skillz by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 112,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.