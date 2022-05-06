Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Announces Earnings Results

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,170,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,082,962. Skillz has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $24.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after acquiring an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skillz by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,416,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,858,000 after buying an additional 96,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skillz by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 112,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Skillz by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.
Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.