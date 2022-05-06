Simon Davis Acquires 525 Shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) Stock

Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) insider Simon Davis bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.52) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000.50 ($4,997.50).

Simon Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Simon Davis bought 600 shares of Baillie Gifford Japan Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 838 ($10.47) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028 ($6,281.07).

BGFD opened at GBX 755 ($9.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £712.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 794.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 893.61. Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 747.25 ($9.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,109.52 ($13.86).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

