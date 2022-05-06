Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.96. 1,171,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,402. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 380.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SILK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About Silk Road Medical (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

