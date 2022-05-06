Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIMO traded up $13.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,079,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.66. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

