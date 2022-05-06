Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Expands By 16.6%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 852,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFRI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BFRI opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Biofrontera will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Biofrontera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.