Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of BrandShield Systems stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.54 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.10. BrandShield Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.30 ($0.28).

About BrandShield Systems (Get Rating)

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

