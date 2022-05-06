Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $900.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,075.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,017.58.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $413.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $598.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,021.89. Shopify has a 52-week low of $395.86 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify shares are going to split on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shopify will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Shopify by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in Shopify by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Shopify by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

