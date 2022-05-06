Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Selective Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Selective Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.11. 399,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,972. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 37,462 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.