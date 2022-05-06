Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SELB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 120,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,054. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1,035.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 211,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 192,975 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,116,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

