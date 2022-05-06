Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Issues Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.29. 26,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $573.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.20. Seer has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $45.85.
In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $529,787.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
About Seer (Get Rating)
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.
