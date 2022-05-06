Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Issues Earnings Results

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $9.29. 26,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $573.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.20. Seer has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 52,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $529,787.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 384,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seer by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 344,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seer by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 147,023 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Seer by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 115,025 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

