Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SECYF. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.25.

SECYF stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

