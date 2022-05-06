SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. 2,296,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,493,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,511 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 150,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

