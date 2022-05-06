Scotiabank Cuts Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $19.39 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,615,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

