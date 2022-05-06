Schroders (LON:SDR) PT Lowered to GBX 3,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 3,400 ($42.47) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.97) to GBX 3,720 ($46.47) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($39.98) target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.71) to GBX 3,544 ($44.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($45.60) to GBX 3,750 ($46.85) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,566.29 ($44.55).

Schroders stock opened at GBX 2,862 ($35.75) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,089.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,339.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 2,674 ($33.40) and a one year high of GBX 3,913 ($48.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 85 ($1.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other Schroders news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($36.15), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($166,517.98).

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

